Where No Planetarium Has Gone Before

City College students will soon have a new way to explore the cosmos. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the astronomy department will unveil a state-of-the-art digital planetarium at the Multi-Use Building on 55 Frida Kahlo Way.

Danilo Delgado, an engineering and computer science student at City College, will guide participants on their tour through the universe.

A dome-shaped projection atmosphere will be inflated indoors where the presentation can be cast using the Digitarium software. According to the press release, the presentation will “explore the dreams that helped us understand our place in the universe”.

The inception of City College’s portable planetarium came from the realization that it would cost the college millions to retrofit the existing observatory for wheelchair access.

“The beauty of this is that we can bring it anywhere, and bring the wonders of the universe to more people,” Delgado said.

Telescopes will also be set up outside for astronomical observations. The event will take place from 7-9 pm in MUB 140. Free pizza and refreshments will be provided. All members of the community are invited to join in City College’s new planetarium experience.

For more information on upcoming planetarium events you can contact instructor Claia O. Bryja at cbryja@ccsf.edu