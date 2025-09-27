Where to Study Near Ocean Campus

By Abby Sigler

Here are five study spaces within walking distance of Ocean Campus, graded on their spreadability (table space), longevity (how long you and your laptop can reasonably last), sustenance (food and drink options) and lock-in potential (your odds of staying focused):

The interior is something you must see in person to truly appreciate. A faux cherry tree fills the center of the room, dimpled copper sheets cover the counter and back wall, and a TV plays mall pop until an ad occasionally takes over. The tables are a bit wobbly, but the Wi-Fi password is available upon request, and a few outlets are scattered along the walls. Best for squeezing in an hour of work between classes when you don’t mind a little visual chaos.

Spreadability: ★★

Longevity: ★★★

Sustenance: ★★★★

Lock-in Potential: ★★★

Three large community tables sit amongst smaller two-tops, all a little worn from years of use. It’s on the corporate side, but the space is bright with natural light and feels busy yet not overwhelming. Outlets cluster near the large tables, and the Wi-Fi connection remains steady. Best for marathon study days when you need to sprawl out and feed off the energy of a buzzing room.

Spreadability: ★★★★★

Longevity: ★★★★

Sustenance: ★★★

Lock-in Potential: ★★★★

The décor is cohesive, softly lit, and new, with only a slight hint of construction noise drifting in from across the street. Pastries line the case, cold brew goes for five dollars, and the camping chairs are surprisingly comfortable. Best for a quick afternoon session with a pastry and a friend before heading back to campus.

Spreadability: ★★

Longevity: ★★★

Sustenance: ★★★

Lock-in Potential: ★★★

This is a cafe that encourages productivity. High ceilings and plenty of natural light make the space open and airy. A parakeet chirps occasionally over the world music playing from a floating JBL speaker. Best for long-haul solo work sessions when you want to settle in and stay productive throughout the afternoon.

Spreadability: ★★★★

Longevity: ★★★★

Sustenance: ★★★★

Lock-in Potential: ★★★★★

Music-forward and casual, it’s important to note this spot leans more distracting than studious. However, the seating is generous, the food is solid, and the staff are notably friendly. Best for group projects that need space, snacks, and a good playlist.

Spreadability: ★★★

Longevity: ★★★

Sustenance: ★★★★

Lock-in Potential: ★★