30th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Pow Wow Held in Berkeley

By Tyler Lyn Sorrow

Civic Park, Berkeley –

The City of Berkeley has played host to the Indigenous Peoples Day Pow Wow and Indian Market for the 30th year in a row on Oct. 8,. Since 1992 American Indians from all walks of life have come together to celebrate their heritage and intertribal traditions.

Kevin Mamea (pictured) was particularly energetic dancer. He participated in nearly all events. At one point I asked him if he was tired after so much dancing and he said it “Felt Great!” – Berkeley, Calif. Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Tyler Lyn Sorrow/The Guardsman

 

Originally started as a protest against colonialism and Columbus Day, this annual event has become a way for young people to express their own traditions in a safe space.

Performers spend years practicing and many when they’re quite young. One young man I spoke with was just seven years old but had already been performing for 3 years. 

Two attendees who were always together on the sidelines or when performing. The pair seemed very close and spent a lot of time smiling and interacting with other performers. – Berkeley, Calif. Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Tyler Lyn Sorrow/The Guardsman
Marceleno Pham-Gonzales (pictured) is only seven years old but he’s been performing traditional dances since he was only four years old. – Berkeley, Calif. Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Tyler Lyn Sorrow/The Guardsman
Young girl who wished to remain nameless (Left), Kaidence Wilson (middle) and Cumbria Wilson (left) stand together waiting for the opening ceremony to start. All three young women participated in multiple dances. – Berkeley, Calif. Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Tyler Lyn Sorrow/The Guardsman
Kaidence Wilson (pictured) turns to speak excitedly to the young girl lined up behind her. They will make their entry to the opening ceremony minutes later. – Berkeley, Calif. Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Tyler Lyn Sorrow/The Guardsman

