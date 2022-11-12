30th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Pow Wow Held in Berkeley

By Tyler Lyn Sorrow

Civic Park, Berkeley –

The City of Berkeley has played host to the Indigenous Peoples Day Pow Wow and Indian Market for the 30th year in a row on Oct. 8,. Since 1992 American Indians from all walks of life have come together to celebrate their heritage and intertribal traditions.

Originally started as a protest against colonialism and Columbus Day, this annual event has become a way for young people to express their own traditions in a safe space.

Performers spend years practicing and many when they’re quite young. One young man I spoke with was just seven years old but had already been performing for 3 years.