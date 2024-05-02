Photos: Undefeated Badminton Team Dominate Fresno on Sophomore Night

By Bob Kinoshita
bkinoshita@thegaurdsman.com
On April 25, City College badminton defeated the Fresno City Rams 21-0 during their last home match of the season. Winning away at Foothill the following Tuesday, Women’s badminton won every single match in their 2024 season.
Here are the photos from their Rams versus Rams Sophomore night.
Rams sophomores honored before their last home match against Fresno City on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Photo by Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman
Rams Yuchu Huang and Carolyn Nguyen acknowledge their point against Fresno City College on Thursday, Apr. 25. 2024. Photo by Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman
Rams Carolyn Nguyen competes in a doubles match against Fresno City College on Thursday, Apr. 25. 2024. Photo by Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman
Rams Kelly Yau in action during a singles match against Fresno City College on Thursday, Apr. 25. 2024. Photo by Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman
Rams Jacqueline Leong competes in the singles match against Fresno City College on Thursday, Apr. 25. 2024. Photo by Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman
Rams Kayla Man competes against Fresno City College in a singles match on Thursday, Apr. 25. 2024. Photo by Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman
Rams Kelly Yau competes against Fresno City College player during the singles match on Thursday, Apr. 25. 2024. Photo by Bob Kinoshita/The Guardsman