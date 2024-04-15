Ocean Campus Closed Abruptly Due to Leak

By Seamus Geoghegan

geogheganspg@gmail.com

In an emergency alert to students and faculty, City College announced the closure of the Ocean campus to conduct ‘immediate water repairs,’ from 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 15 to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 16.

According to an email from the Facilities department on campus, a water leak occurred during construction on the I-280 off-ramp towards Ocean Avenue.

To complete the repairs water must be shut off, forcing classes on the Ocean campus to be canceled. Classes at any of the other campuses are not impacted.

The College plans to send an update regarding the repairs at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr 16.