Community Event Calendar: April

Graphic by Seamus Geoghegan.

April Community Calendar

Calendar arranged by Julia Chong.

April 1

FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop

Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271

April 2

Visiting Writer Series: Mission Poetas

Join Xochiquetzal Candelaria, Tatiana Luboviski-Acosta, and Josiah Luis Alderete for CCSF’s Spring 2024 Visiting Writer Series.

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Mission Campus, 109

FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop

Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271

SparkPoint Partner Resource Days

SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center welcomes you to join us in-person monthly to meet with our partner representatives and learn how they can support your personal and educational needs.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127

Listen & Learn Series: Career Counseling & Career Center

Presented by the Office of Student Equity, workshops examine equity minded practices and strategies for student success.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

Financial Wellness Workshop: Successful Savings Strategies

Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.

1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 or Virtual | RSVP



April 3

Workshop Wednesday’s: Job Search Strategies & Application Support

All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred

Wellness Wednesday Workshops- Feeling Triggered: Trauma and Recovery

Learn more about how trauma affects your mind and body as well as approaches to recovery.

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, CLOU232

April 4

Ramadan Iftar Celebration

Break fast together with a festive evening of food, community, and celebration.

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140 | RSVP



Degree Works Workshop

Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

April 9

Solar Eclipse Open House

Observe the total solar eclipse at an open house-style event, plus join in other activities.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Robert Ferguson Observatory | RSVP

Eclipse Viewing Party

Explore solar science, build your own paper sundial, and witness a solar eclipse!

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Lawrence Hall of Science at UC Berkeley

April 9

LinkedIn 101 – Virtual Workshop

Join 10,000 Degrees to learn about the power of LinkedIn and how to use the platform to network and job search. Students who meet eligibility can receive a FREE one-time, 12-month LinkedIn premium account.

5 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP



April 10

Workshop Wednesday’s: Resume and Cover Letters

All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred



April 15

Favorite Lecture Series- Dorian Brown, The Death of Conscious Hip Hop

Learn more about CCSF African American Studies Professor, Dorian A. Brown’s Research.

12 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP



Black Student Success: Resume Writing Workshop

The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Join this session to get help and learn tips to take your resume to the next level.

1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB39 | RSVP



April 16

Listen & Learn Series: Multicultural Retention Services

Presented by the Office of Student Equity, workshops examine equity minded practices and strategies for student success.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP



Black Student Success: CCSF HBCU Grads Panel

The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Lunch will be provided!

12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Smith Hall | RSVP



Financial Wellness Workshop: Budgeting Like a Boss

Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.

1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 or Virtual | RSVP



Visiting Writer Series: Leila Mottley

Join Leila Mottley, Speaker and Author of Night Crawling, a New York Times best seller, for CCSF’s Spring 2024 Visiting Writer Series.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140



April 17

Workshop Wednesday’s: HandShake and LinkedIn

All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred



Writing And You: Annotation and Active Reading

Come check out the English Lab Zoom Workshop Series, hosted by tutors to get some practice and advice.

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP



April 18

Equity Talks: “Risk, Rigor, and Real Talk” by Michele Velasquez Bean and Mayra Cruz

An interactive session, providing a safe space for participants to engage, relect, and hear practical, real-life exmaples to support culturally responsice teaching and learning for Latinx student populations and the diverse community of CCSF.

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP



April 22

CCC- Bachelor’s Degree Programs: Are They Delivering on the Dream for Black Students?

The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Success Week. Watch virtually or join a watch party at CCSF. Community Building will be provided at 11:30 a.m. Light refreshments available.

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual or Ocean Campus, R301 | RSVP



Degree Works Workshop

Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB240 | RSVP



April 23

Combatting the Affirmative Action Ban: Levers for Increasing Black Student Success at the State and Federal Level

The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Watch virtually or join a watch party at CCSF. Community Building will be provided at 11:30 a.m. Light refreshments available.

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual or Ocean Campus, R301 | RSVP



Financial Wellness Workshop: Building and Improving Your Credit

Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.

1 p.m. | Virtual or Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | RSVP



Visiting Writer Series: Maw Shein Win

Join Leila Mottley, poet, editor, and educator teaching in the Bay Area for CCSF’s Spring 2024 Visiting Writer Series.

1:10 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Virtual



April 24

Workshop Wednesday’s: Interview Strategies and Mock Interview Practice

All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred



Empowering Black Excellence: Policies, Workforce Development, and Apprenticeships for College-to-Career Success

The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Watch virtually or join a watch party at CCSF. Food will be provided.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual or Ocean Campus, R209 | RSVP



Writing And You: Thesis Sentences

Come check out the English Lab Zoom Workshop Series, hosted by tutors to get some practice and advice.

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP



Degree Works Workshop

Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP



April 25

Just Because We Make It Look Easy, Doesn’t Mean It Is

The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Student Sucess Week. This session will hightlight and engage practitioners on the gront lines of Black student success in the community college system across the state.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP



April 26

AI and Racial Equity

The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Faculty and leading experts in digital innovation take a deep look at the pros and cons of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the implications it may have on Black learners in the educational system.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP



April 30

Pride Lunch

Join the CCSF Queer Resource Center, every last Tuesday of the month, for free lunch, games, and queer community-building activities.

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, CLOU232



Listen & Learn Series: Metro Transfer Program

Presented by the Office of Student Equity, workshops examine equity minded practices and strategies for student success.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP



Financial Wellness Workshop: Handling Debt Successfully

Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.

1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 or Virtual | RSVP

