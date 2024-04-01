Thursday, April 4, 2024
Latest:
The Guardsman
News

Community Event Calendar: April

Julia Chong
Graphic by Seamus Geoghegan.

April Community Calendar

Calendar arranged by Julia Chong.

April 1

FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop
Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline. 
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271

April 2

Visiting Writer Series: Mission Poetas
Join Xochiquetzal Candelaria, Tatiana Luboviski-Acosta, and Josiah Luis Alderete for CCSF’s Spring 2024 Visiting Writer Series.
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Mission Campus, 109

FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop
Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline. 
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271

SparkPoint Partner Resource Days
SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center welcomes you to join us in-person monthly to meet with our partner representatives and learn how they can support your personal and educational needs.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127

Listen & Learn Series: Career Counseling & Career Center
Presented by the Office of Student Equity, workshops examine equity minded practices and strategies for student success.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

Financial Wellness Workshop: Successful Savings Strategies
Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.
1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 or Virtual | RSVP

April 3

Workshop Wednesday’s: Job Search Strategies & Application Support
All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred

Wellness Wednesday Workshops- Feeling Triggered: Trauma and Recovery
Learn more about how trauma affects your mind and body as well as approaches to recovery.
12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, CLOU232

April 4

Ramadan Iftar Celebration
Break fast together with a festive evening of food, community, and celebration.
6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140 | RSVP

Degree Works Workshop
Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.
6 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

April 9

Solar Eclipse Open House
Observe the total solar eclipse at an open house-style event, plus join in other activities.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Robert Ferguson Observatory | RSVP

Eclipse Viewing Party
Explore solar science, build your own paper sundial, and witness a solar eclipse!
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Lawrence Hall of Science at UC Berkeley 

April 9

LinkedIn 101 – Virtual Workshop
Join 10,000 Degrees to learn about the power of LinkedIn and how to use the platform to network and job search. Students who meet eligibility can receive a FREE one-time, 12-month LinkedIn premium account.
5 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

April 10

Workshop Wednesday’s: Resume and Cover Letters
All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred

April 15

Favorite Lecture Series- Dorian Brown, The Death of Conscious Hip Hop
Learn more about CCSF African American Studies Professor, Dorian A. Brown’s Research.
12 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

Black Student Success: Resume Writing Workshop
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Join this session to get help and learn tips to take your resume to the next level.
1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB39 | RSVP

April 16

Listen & Learn Series: Multicultural Retention Services
Presented by the Office of Student Equity, workshops examine equity minded practices and strategies for student success.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

Black Student Success: CCSF HBCU Grads Panel
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Lunch will be provided!
12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Smith Hall | RSVP

Financial Wellness Workshop: Budgeting Like a Boss
Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.
1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 or Virtual | RSVP

Visiting Writer Series: Leila Mottley
Join Leila Mottley, Speaker and Author of Night Crawling, a New York Times best seller, for CCSF’s Spring 2024 Visiting Writer Series.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140

April 17

Workshop Wednesday’s: HandShake and LinkedIn
All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred

Writing And You: Annotation and Active Reading
Come check out the English Lab Zoom Workshop Series, hosted by tutors to get some practice and advice.
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

April 18

Equity Talks: “Risk, Rigor, and Real Talk” by Michele Velasquez Bean and Mayra Cruz
An interactive session, providing a safe space for participants to engage, relect, and hear practical, real-life exmaples to support culturally responsice teaching and learning for Latinx student populations and the diverse community of CCSF.
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

April 22

CCC- Bachelor’s Degree Programs: Are They Delivering on the Dream for Black Students?
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Success Week. Watch virtually or join a watch party at CCSF. Community Building will be provided at 11:30 a.m. Light refreshments available.
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual or Ocean Campus, R301 | RSVP

Degree Works Workshop
Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.
1 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB240 | RSVP

April 23

Combatting the Affirmative Action Ban: Levers for Increasing Black Student Success at the State and Federal Level
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Watch virtually or join a watch party at CCSF. Community Building will be provided at 11:30 a.m. Light refreshments available.
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual or Ocean Campus, R301 | RSVP

Financial Wellness Workshop: Building and Improving Your Credit
Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.
1 p.m. | Virtual or Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | RSVP

Visiting Writer Series: Maw Shein Win
Join Leila Mottley, poet, editor, and educator teaching in the Bay Area for CCSF’s Spring 2024 Visiting Writer Series.
1:10 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Virtual

April 24

Workshop Wednesday’s: Interview Strategies and Mock Interview Practice
All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred

Empowering Black Excellence: Policies, Workforce Development, and Apprenticeships for College-to-Career Success
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Watch virtually or join a watch party at CCSF. Food will be provided.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual or Ocean Campus, R209 | RSVP

Writing And You: Thesis Sentences
Come check out the English Lab Zoom Workshop Series, hosted by tutors to get some practice and advice.
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

Degree Works Workshop
Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

April 25

Just Because We Make It Look Easy, Doesn’t Mean It Is
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Student Sucess Week. This session will hightlight and engage practitioners on the gront lines of Black student success in the community college system across the state.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

April 26

AI and Racial Equity
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Faculty and leading experts in digital innovation take a deep look at the pros and cons of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the implications it may have on Black learners in the educational system.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

April 30

Pride Lunch
Join the CCSF Queer Resource Center, every last Tuesday of the month, for free lunch, games, and queer community-building activities.
12 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, CLOU232

Listen & Learn Series: Metro Transfer Program
Presented by the Office of Student Equity, workshops examine equity minded practices and strategies for student success.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

Financial Wellness Workshop: Handling Debt Successfully
Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.
1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 or Virtual | RSVP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Guardsman