Community Event Calendar: April
Graphic by Seamus Geoghegan.
April Community Calendar
Calendar arranged by Julia Chong.
April 1
FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop
Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271
April 2
Visiting Writer Series: Mission Poetas
Join Xochiquetzal Candelaria, Tatiana Luboviski-Acosta, and Josiah Luis Alderete for CCSF’s Spring 2024 Visiting Writer Series.
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Mission Campus, 109
FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop
Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271
SparkPoint Partner Resource Days
SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center welcomes you to join us in-person monthly to meet with our partner representatives and learn how they can support your personal and educational needs.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127
Listen & Learn Series: Career Counseling & Career Center
Presented by the Office of Student Equity, workshops examine equity minded practices and strategies for student success.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
Financial Wellness Workshop: Successful Savings Strategies
Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.
1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 or Virtual | RSVP
April 3
Workshop Wednesday’s: Job Search Strategies & Application Support
All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred
Wellness Wednesday Workshops- Feeling Triggered: Trauma and Recovery
Learn more about how trauma affects your mind and body as well as approaches to recovery.
12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, CLOU232
April 4
Ramadan Iftar Celebration
Break fast together with a festive evening of food, community, and celebration.
6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140 | RSVP
Degree Works Workshop
Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.
6 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
April 9
Solar Eclipse Open House
Observe the total solar eclipse at an open house-style event, plus join in other activities.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Robert Ferguson Observatory | RSVP
Eclipse Viewing Party
Explore solar science, build your own paper sundial, and witness a solar eclipse!
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Lawrence Hall of Science at UC Berkeley
April 9
LinkedIn 101 – Virtual Workshop
Join 10,000 Degrees to learn about the power of LinkedIn and how to use the platform to network and job search. Students who meet eligibility can receive a FREE one-time, 12-month LinkedIn premium account.
5 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
April 10
Workshop Wednesday’s: Resume and Cover Letters
All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred
April 15
Favorite Lecture Series- Dorian Brown, The Death of Conscious Hip Hop
Learn more about CCSF African American Studies Professor, Dorian A. Brown’s Research.
12 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
Black Student Success: Resume Writing Workshop
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Join this session to get help and learn tips to take your resume to the next level.
1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB39 | RSVP
April 16
Listen & Learn Series: Multicultural Retention Services
Presented by the Office of Student Equity, workshops examine equity minded practices and strategies for student success.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
Black Student Success: CCSF HBCU Grads Panel
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Lunch will be provided!
12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Smith Hall | RSVP
Financial Wellness Workshop: Budgeting Like a Boss
Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.
1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 or Virtual | RSVP
Visiting Writer Series: Leila Mottley
Join Leila Mottley, Speaker and Author of Night Crawling, a New York Times best seller, for CCSF’s Spring 2024 Visiting Writer Series.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140
April 17
Workshop Wednesday’s: HandShake and LinkedIn
All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred
Writing And You: Annotation and Active Reading
Come check out the English Lab Zoom Workshop Series, hosted by tutors to get some practice and advice.
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
April 18
Equity Talks: “Risk, Rigor, and Real Talk” by Michele Velasquez Bean and Mayra Cruz
An interactive session, providing a safe space for participants to engage, relect, and hear practical, real-life exmaples to support culturally responsice teaching and learning for Latinx student populations and the diverse community of CCSF.
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
April 22
CCC- Bachelor’s Degree Programs: Are They Delivering on the Dream for Black Students?
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Success Week. Watch virtually or join a watch party at CCSF. Community Building will be provided at 11:30 a.m. Light refreshments available.
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual or Ocean Campus, R301 | RSVP
Degree Works Workshop
Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.
1 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB240 | RSVP
April 23
Combatting the Affirmative Action Ban: Levers for Increasing Black Student Success at the State and Federal Level
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Watch virtually or join a watch party at CCSF. Community Building will be provided at 11:30 a.m. Light refreshments available.
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual or Ocean Campus, R301 | RSVP
Financial Wellness Workshop: Building and Improving Your Credit
Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.
1 p.m. | Virtual or Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | RSVP
Visiting Writer Series: Maw Shein Win
Join Leila Mottley, poet, editor, and educator teaching in the Bay Area for CCSF’s Spring 2024 Visiting Writer Series.
1:10 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Virtual
April 24
Workshop Wednesday’s: Interview Strategies and Mock Interview Practice
All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred
Empowering Black Excellence: Policies, Workforce Development, and Apprenticeships for College-to-Career Success
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Watch virtually or join a watch party at CCSF. Food will be provided.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual or Ocean Campus, R209 | RSVP
Writing And You: Thesis Sentences
Come check out the English Lab Zoom Workshop Series, hosted by tutors to get some practice and advice.
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
Degree Works Workshop
Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
April 25
Just Because We Make It Look Easy, Doesn’t Mean It Is
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Student Sucess Week. This session will hightlight and engage practitioners on the gront lines of Black student success in the community college system across the state.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
April 26
AI and Racial Equity
The Office of Equity invites you to 2024 CCSF Black Sutdent Sucess Week. Faculty and leading experts in digital innovation take a deep look at the pros and cons of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the implications it may have on Black learners in the educational system.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
April 30
Pride Lunch
Join the CCSF Queer Resource Center, every last Tuesday of the month, for free lunch, games, and queer community-building activities.
12 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, CLOU232
Listen & Learn Series: Metro Transfer Program
Presented by the Office of Student Equity, workshops examine equity minded practices and strategies for student success.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
Financial Wellness Workshop: Handling Debt Successfully
Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.
1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 or Virtual | RSVP