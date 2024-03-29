Audience Takes the Spotlight in City College Student’s Unique Production of Hamlet

By Seamus Geoghegan

geogheganspg@gmail.com

City College’s Gene Thompson may have the perfect solution for those looking to make up plans after the City canceled its Hippie Hill celebrations set for Apr. 20.

In “90-Minute Hamlet,” it’s the audience that will play Hamlet’s ghost during the show taking place at Sealevel, a community arts space in San Francisco’s Sunset district.

The shortened reading of Shakespeare’s piece celebrates the playwright’s birthday and launches a new community theater on San Francisco’s westside.

Local veteran actors are set to combine with Sunset residents in an experiment in immersive theater according to Thompson, a City College student and the show’s director.

“You are the Ghost,” said Thompson, who is also co-founder of the Theatre Artists Conspiracy, “You actually have lines in the play.”

The performance is one-night-only, taking place on Saturday, Apr. 20, at 4331 Irving from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free with RSVP before the show sells out. Tickets can be found at sealevelsf.com/pages/hamlet.