Survey For You: Are Your Classes Being Cut?

By Onyx Hunter

On Monday in front of Conlan Hall, a rally was held to protest cutting classes and the resulting layoff of 60 members of staff and faculty. In light of these claims we respectfully ask that those of the student body who have had their classes cut come forward and speak about their experience.

If anything unexpected has happened to your student schedule, those experiences are welcome, as well as those of any students who are in crowded ESL classes. We also ask that you provide evidence, where possible, to help verify these claims.

If you or another student have had anything similar to the claims happen to you please email at onyxhunter@gmail.com or use the google forms link to access and share the survey https://forms.gle/1bdyi8xxZmNYE9QY8