We Want to Hear From You

By Renée Bartlett-Webber

rbartle8@mail.ccsf.edu

The Guardsman wants to hear from you! Write an opinion piece about current events, create a political cartoon, write a letter to the editor, or send us ideas. We are always looking for new voices to diversify the content and perspectives in our journalism.

The campus and the city of San Francisco is filled with experts on a wide variety of subjects and it’s important for the community to hear from those living the stories. Your opinions on what’s happening locally, nationally, and internationally is important and we want to provide a platform for comment. From health, politics, and economics, to music, theater and fine art, we are looking for your voice.

Each article should be between 500-700 words and will be edited by the publication’s staff. Editors will work with authors to ensure the article aligns with the newspaper’s style and ethics. The Guardsman does reserve the right to choose articles that are most appropriate and relevant for the community. If your submission is selected, it will be featured in the Opinion Section of The Guardsman in both print and on the web with your byline.

There are many ways to share with us. Contact Renee Bartlett-Webber with proposals, articles, letters or questions at rbartle8@mail.ccsf.edu.