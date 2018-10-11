Have Your Say Opinions & Editorials 

By Matthew Cardoza

Question:

If you can add one additional class to CCSF, what would be and why?

 

 

Callie

“Into to becoming an independent adult. You don’t get taught in high school how to plan out your meals, go grocery shopping, and everything that our parents learned in the past ”

Callie Johnson, Math

 

Luis

“Music Production, because I feel like music is a way for people to come together and bring more people to the school.”

Luis Eduardo De Oliveira, Undeclared

 

 

Tracy

“A tattooing class would be a cool thing to add on campus”

Tracy Vu,  Architecture

 

 

Yilong

“I haven’t looked at all the classes offered, I’ve just looked for the classes I needed. I would  like to take is a nutrition class though”

Yilong Huong, Mechanical Engineering

 

Cody

“I’d love to see a breakdancing class or a graffiti/street art class,  specifically using spray cans.”

Cody Aguirre, Art education

