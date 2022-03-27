Sunday, March 27, 2022
Bay Area Culture 

San Francisco Rallies in Support of Ukraine

By Andrew Segala

andrewa.segala@hotmail.com

 

A Ukrainian flag waves during a rally to support the country of Ukraine at the Ferry Building in San Francisco on February 26, 2022. On February 24, 2022 the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine which sparked international backlash from NATO and the United States resulting in economic sanctions on Russia. The San Francisco Bay Area has a large population of Ukrainians in Northern California, and have held various rallies to show support and voice concerns of sending aid.
On Feb. 24 rocket strikes and intense gun battles erupted through the country of Ukraine caused by the invasion by the Russian Federation, triggering the largest refugee crisis since World War II began in Europe. San Francisco, which boasts a large concentration of Ukrainian residents, saw many converge at rallies across the city, including on Feb. 26 in front of the Ferry Building.

Andreii Kulian, a supporter attending the rally said, “I am here to support Ukraine in any way and I am here to support everyone I know and love who is there right now.” The true patriotism of Ukrainians and the solidarity from other ethnicities at the rally was shown with the colors of the national flag, blue and gold raised high on flag poles and draped on shoulders. Sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, were held and dressed in peoples’ hair among a vast amount of signs reading “STAND WITH UKRAINE!,” “Help Ukraine,” and “Stop War!” Kulian said, “I am now accustomed to a routine when I need to check-in with [friends and loved ones] just to know if they are still alive. I don’t think that’s right.” 

A Large crowd of people rallying for the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine to end March down Market Street in front of Ferry Building in San Francisco on March 6, 2022. On February 24,2022 Russia invaded Ukraine causing international backlash from NATO countries and the United States resulting in economic sanctions. CodePink Golden Gate Chapter held a rally calling for end of the war in Ukraine, for the United States to have a neutral stance, and to disband NATO. Many of the supporters shouted “negotiate, don’t escalate!”, and “U.S. stay out!”
Rally attendees holding signs showing opposition to NATO and US during a rally for the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine at the Ferry Building in San Francisco on March 6, 2022. February 24, 2022
The Biden Administration along with NATO allies have responded by implementing economic sanctions against Russia. The hope with these sanctions is to collapse the Russian economy, reduce funding for the war drastically, and seize or freeze any international assets.

A sign saying “STOP NATO” is held during a rally for the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine at the Ferry Building in San Francisco on March 6, 2022. February 24, 2022.
Just over a week later on March 6 at the same location, another rally was held for the country of Ukraine but with a different message than before. CodePink Golden Gate Chapter held a rally to stop the war in Ukraine for fears of a prolonged conflict leading to nuclear war  but to also stop the expansion of NATO. A majority of the those attendance, mainly ranging from middle age to senior citizens, voiced their concerns of having a neutral Ukraine with the United States not being involved, and to stop the expansion of NATO in Europe. Within the rally people shouted “Negotiate, don’t escalate!” and at the same time others shouted “Let Ukraine decide for themselves.”

Supporters of Ukraine hold up signs to protest the recent invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation at the Ferry Building in San Francisco on February 26, 2022. February 24, 2022.
(Photo by Andrew Segala/The Guardsman)

