Concerns Over Possibility of COVID Surge at City College

By Logan Dang

For the past few years as COVID-19 swept the nation, students and workers had to convert to online activities; however, starting this summer with transition to in-person classes, students will not be required to show proof of vaccination at City College as coronavirus has become less of a fear factor.

Students and staff members are encouraged to continue wearing masks as symptoms of infection may not show up during the first day or two and Student Health Services asks students and faculty to submit a COVID-19 positive case report to the COVID response team if infected or if someone they know has contracted the virus.

Student Carson Chow shares, “COVID is still a thing. As long as I wear a mask and stay up to date with vaccines, I should be fine, but I think [City College] should do more to announce those changes.”

According to data published on City College’s COVID-19 update page, there are 1,613 faculty and staff who have had their vaccination status confirmed with 34 exemptions and the number of students who have had their vaccination status confirmed is 31,336 with 275 exemptions.

From Jan. 9, 2022 to March 19, 2023, there have been a total of 252 reported cases on campus. In 2023, the current highest number of positive cases in a single week is 10 with averages of one to four per week. You may find more information at https://www.ccsf.edu/covid-19-updates/safety-dashboard.

Student Irish Gwyneth Villanueva says, “People can still decide whether to take a class online or not depending on what it offers so I don’t really think COVID is much of a threat to the campus.”

A symptom chart of coronavirus can be found with help from the World Health Organization. As COVID has similarities with the cold and flu, students and faculty should continue to test themselves and quarantine if feeling unwell.

High risk groups include those with compromised immune systems or chronic health conditions, and seniors. If feeling unwell, stay home and rest. Your body will thank you.

“COVID doesn’t seem to be a threat as people are getting vaccinated, and even if not, students and faculty are still wearing masks,” says Tyree Booker, “even if they’re not wearing masks, there shouldn’t be a scare if they’re honest with themselves.”

In response to courses that usually become full, students believe that as long as an individual understands what their body is going through, they can make the judgment to notify the teacher and stay home. If students feel at risk in-person, they can always wear a mask and sit farther away from others.

As masks are no longer mandated and vaccination cards will soon not be required, remember to wash your hands and be mindful of your surroundings. Some students still believe COVID is a threat to some degree and hope that peers will follow the procedures on what to do when ill.