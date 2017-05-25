Crystal Zodiac Forecast

By Adina Pernell

Adina Pernell is a reiki master, energy worker, crystal healer, massage therapist and student of the esoteric. The energy of crystals dates back to the inception of the earth and for thousands of years has been thought to hold primordial information that can benefit us when we connect to their timeless messages.

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Crystal: Tiger Iron

Energies: Put all your irons in the fire Aries, because you embody that ire in your soul! Things are about to heat up in your love life. Instead of the jolting nature of your romantic encounters, this one will be deep and meaningful. If you already are in a relationship it will intensify and become even more heartfelt, sincere and passionate.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Crystal: Labradorite

Energies: You are drawn to matters of the spiritual or metaphysical. If you aren’t spiritual or religious, you may be in the thrall of existential reflections. Be ready for something or someone the answers to a personal mystery. to come into your life .

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Crystal: Charoite

Energies: When you calm down from your endless whirl of personal, professional, and social commitments.Your next step will become crystal clear if you let your intuition guide you you’ll emerge out of the maze with even stronger focus.

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Crystal: Chrysoprase

Energies: Sensitive Cancer. You feel deeply about… well everything! That’s okay. Follow your heart instead of your head right now. No matter what others may say to the contrary, your immunity to indifference is exactly what’s needed. Let your compassion motivate all your dealings and you can’t go wrong.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Crystal: Carnelian

Energies: Take the time to recharge your energies and reset your mind. Where you want to go next on your life path? Explore the infinite possibilities. Connect with music and art to process any trauma. Your mind and soul are at peace.

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Crystal: Crocoite

Energies: Embrace change. Dive into the sea of life and go after what you want. It’s okay for your future to be a work in progress. Make it up as you go. If you feel unsettled by the unknown, pause, take a few breaths and proceed.

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Crystal: Blue Kyanite

Energies: You are full of amazing ideas! Let them arise and passively observe them. See which ideas begin to manifest from your mind and into the real world seemingly on their own.

Scorpio (Oct 23 Nov 21)

Crystal: Gold

Energies: Do you feel like you have the Midas touch! Everything you’re wanting can be realized. If you put in the work to mine your resources you’ll eventually hit paydirt!

Sagittarius (Nov 22 Dec 21)

Crystal: Citrine

Energies: Hard work and responsibility are necessary to finish the month on top but the things you’ve been working for are now starting to come to fruition and you so deserve it! Even more abundance will follow!

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Crystal: Fluorite

Energies: You might have been around a lot of naysayers or maybe your own negative self-talk was bringing you down. You are about to release all of that junk. Let the vibratory energies of Fluorite clear out all your emotional and mental baggage.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18

Crystal: Red Jasper

Energies: A person, animal or cause needing help and healing may come into your life and you’ll probably feel compelled to assist in any way that you can. You may find the healing is mutual and will uproot some of your buried emotions.

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Crystal: Gold with Quartz

Energies: It’s all good, your insights have real value and worth even if it isn’t apparent to others. Your uncanny ability to think outside the box is needed to help yourself or another through a conundrum. Enjoy your newfound, misunderstood hero status!