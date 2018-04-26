Community Calendar Apr. 25 – May 8, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Got Hangover?

Thurs., April 26, 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.

@ Student Health Services

Do you have questions about your drug and alcohol use? Considering a change but don’t know where to start? Come to a free, drop-in, therapist led support group to address your questions and share experiences. For more information, call 415-239-3110

Are You Game Enough?

Thurs. April 26, 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

@ The Chef’s Table at Pierre Coste Dining Room, Statler Wing , Ocean Campus

The Culinary Arts & Hospitality Studies CAHS Meeting & Event Planning Class will have board games and Smash Brawl available for anyone who wants to stop by to their event.

International Day event

Fri., April 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

@ Civic Center Campus

All students’ family members and friends are welcome to attend a cultural event to learn about different countries and their ethnic traditions. There will be traditional food, music, exhibits, outfits, artifacts, and more.

Justice in America: An Ongoing Struggle

Tues., May 1, check-in: 5:30 p.m., program: 6:30 p.m., book signing: 8:00 p.m.

@ 609 Sutter St., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, San Francisco, 94102

The Commonwealth Club will host a panel of celebrated authors, artists, and activists led by Rick Smolan, author of “The Good Fight: America’s Ongoing Struggle for Justice,” to discuss the power of civic activism, where America is today and what’s at stake in the future, with a book signing after the discussion.

To buy tickets call 415-597-6705.

18th City Shorts Film Festival

