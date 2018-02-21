Community Calendar – Feb. 21 to Mar. 6, 2018
Star Party
Wed., Feb. 21, 2018
7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
@ CCSF Observatory
Ocean Campus, Science Building 4th Floor
For more information, call 415-239-3654
Big Club Fest
“Unity Day”
Wed., March 7, 2018
10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
@ Wellness Center Plaza
For more information, call 415-239-3108
Photographing Lecture Series
“PH52: Photographers and Their Images”
Mondays at 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
@ Multi-Use Building, Room #388
Donations appreciated*
Solo Photo Exhibit
Magda Rodrigues, “EAT CAT FOOD”
Thur., Feb. 24, 2018
@ Gallery Obscura
Visual Arts Room #160
For more information, call 415-239-3422
“Most people do not know what it looks and feels like to be inside buildings like the abandoned barracks on Treasure Island. I hope my pictures will offer a glimpse into a world that most of us would like to ignore and maybe bring up questions about our values.” —Magda Rodrigues
CCSF Scholarships
The 2018 Online Scholarship Application is now available. The deadline to submit applications is Fri., March 2, 2018 no later than 11:59 p.m. The Online Scholarship Application may be found on the Scholarship website. Please note: Departmental Scholarship paper applications are also available, as well as Osher Scholarship applications. For more information, email jdumlao@ccsf.edu or call 239-3339
Downtown Campus Eatery
The Educated Palate Café at the Downtown Campus is now open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. The Café at 88-4 St. will highlight the baking & pastry program students, specializing in pastries and chocolates. Don’t forget to pick up a box of their delicious cookies or chocolates when you visit the Downtown campus. For more information, call 415-239-908-7522
Hearing problem?
Help is available. If you are a student and you think you may have a hearing loss, you can arrange for a free hearing screening and loan of an Assistive Learning Device. Contact: Disabled Students Program and Services, Joyce Foreman (415) 561-1005 or jforeman@ccsf.edu
If you want to submit a calendar item for our March 7 issue, the deadline is Feb. 28. Contact blee@guardsman.com.