Community Calendar – Feb. 21 to Mar. 6, 2018

Star Party

Wed., Feb. 21, 2018

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

@ CCSF Observatory

Ocean Campus, Science Building 4th Floor

For more information, call 415-239-3654

Big Club Fest

“Unity Day”

Wed., March 7, 2018

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

@ Wellness Center Plaza

For more information, call 415-239-3108

Photographing Lecture Series

“PH52: Photographers and Their Images”

Mondays at 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

@ Multi-Use Building, Room #388

Donations appreciated*

Solo Photo Exhibit

Magda Rodrigues, “EAT CAT FOOD”

Thur., Feb. 24, 2018

@ Gallery Obscura

Visual Arts Room #160

For more information, call 415-239-3422

“Most people do not know what it looks and feels like to be inside buildings like the abandoned barracks on Treasure Island. I hope my pictures will offer a glimpse into a world that most of us would like to ignore and maybe bring up questions about our values.” —Magda Rodrigues

CCSF Scholarships

The 2018 Online Scholarship Application is now available. The deadline to submit applications is Fri., March 2, 2018 no later than 11:59 p.m. The Online Scholarship Application may be found on the Scholarship website. Please note: Departmental Scholarship paper applications are also available, as well as Osher Scholarship applications. For more information, email jdumlao@ccsf.edu or call 239-3339

Downtown Campus Eatery

The Educated Palate Café at the Downtown Campus is now open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. The Café at 88-4 St. will highlight the baking & pastry program students, specializing in pastries and chocolates. Don’t forget to pick up a box of their delicious cookies or chocolates when you visit the Downtown campus. For more information, call 415-239-908-7522

Hearing problem?

Help is available. If you are a student and you think you may have a hearing loss, you can arrange for a free hearing screening and loan of an Assistive Learning Device. Contact: Disabled Students Program and Services, Joyce Foreman (415) 561-1005 or jforeman@ccsf.edu

