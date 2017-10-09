Creative Arts Building restroom requires repairs

By Bethaney Lee

The women’s restroom on the first floor of the Creative Arts Building has been closed since May 2, 2017. A sign posted to the door dated Aug. 21, 2017, asks female students to use the restrooms located in the Visual Arts Building or the Diego Rivera Auditorium. Additional restrooms are located on both the second and third floor of the Creative Art Building.

A pipe which started leaking caused what the Building and Grounds outages website called a “temporary close” to the facilities. Because the pipe is overhead in the ceiling, their primary concern is it could cause a slipping hazard to students. The outage report from Building and Grounds said the repairs will consist of “opening up the ceiling, hazardous pipe insulation removal, pipe replacement or repairs and ceiling repair.”