The Guardsman takes 13 awards at JACC
By Bethaney Lee
The journalism department at City College went to DeAnza College for the 2017 Journalism Association of Community College’s (JACC) Nor Cal competitions on Oct. 21, 2017. Combining their on the spot competitions with mail in entries, the journalism department brought back 13 awards.
The award for General Excellence was given to The Guardsman, one of three awards given to school publications.
The following journalism students are listed with their awards:
- Quip Johnson- First place editorial cartoon
First place enterprise news story
- David Horowitz- First place in copy editing
- James Fanucchi- Second place for news photo
- Cassie Ordonio- Fourth place in photo story essay
- Gabriela Reni- Fourth place for news photo
- James Fanucchi- Honorable mention for two informational graphics
- Nancy Chan- Honorable mention for two informational graphics
- Auryana Rodriguez- Fourth place for illustration
- Shannon Cole- Honorable mention for profile feature story
- Bethaney Lee- Fourth Place in feature photo, Honorable mention for feature story