The Guardsman takes 13 awards at JACC

By Bethaney Lee

The journalism department at City College went to DeAnza College for the 2017 Journalism Association of Community College’s (JACC) Nor Cal competitions on Oct. 21, 2017. Combining their on the spot competitions with mail in entries, the journalism department brought back 13 awards.

The award for General Excellence was given to The Guardsman, one of three awards given to school publications.

The following journalism students are listed with their awards:

Quip Johnson- First place editorial cartoon

First place enterprise news story