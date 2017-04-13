CCSF journalism students are big winners at state journalism convention
By Cassie Ordonio
City College’s journalism students captured 23 awards, including the coveted Pacesetter Award, Online General Excellence, and Magazine General Excellence at the annual Journalism Association of Community College (JACC) state convention held March 30 to April 1.
The three-day event held at Sacramento’s Double Tree Hilton Hotel hosted 372 students from 30 community colleges, some of which competed in On-The-Spot competitions, while others attend skill development workshops.
Additionally, conventioneers elected Guardsman Online Editor Gardenia Zuniga-Haro as their new JACC state student president.
Every Spring semester, JACC hosts an election to ensure student representation on its Board of Directors. A state student president and two regional student presidents are chosen. Michaela Payne from City College stepped down as NorCal president after a year of service.
“I was shocked,” Zuniga-Haro said. “I thought since it was April Fools they were probably joking, but when they confirmed it twice that I had won, that’s when it sunk in and I knew people believed in me.”
Zuniga-Haro is aiming to unite all community colleges by recruiting past community colleges who have been absent from JACC.
“Being on The Guardsman is all about being part of a team, a family,” Editor-in-Chief Bethany Lee said. “I can say from my experience in both that it was of no surprise to me that we did as well as we did at JACC. It was a well-deserved pat on the back for a team that pours their hearts into their work.”
The college’s award winners are as follow:
MAIL-IN
Feature Story
Adina Pernell
First Place
Opinion Story
Margaret Weir
Second Place
Illustration
Auryana Rodriguez
First Place
Informational Graphic
James Fanucchi & Nancy Chan
Honorable Mention
News Photo
James Fanucchi
Second Place
Photo Story/Essay
Gabirella Angotti-Jones
Second Place
Magazine News Feature/Non-Profile
Teddy Luther
Fourth Place
Magazine Profile
Tony Taylor
Honorable Mention
Magazine Photo
Santiago Mejia
First Place
Magazine Photo Story/Essay
Gabirela Reni
First Place
Steve Newman
Second Place
Magazine Cover Design
Prentice Sanders
Honorable Mention
Magazine Design Layout
Giulia Notari
Third Place
ON-THE-SPOT
Editorial Cartoon
Elizabeth Quip Johnson
Fourth Place
Elena Stuart
Honorable Mention
Sports Photo
James Fanucchi
First Place
Sports Writing
Robert Jalon
Honorable Mention
Feature Writing
Elizabeth Quip Johnson
First Place
Social Media
Karen Sanchez
Honorable Mention
Creative Portrait
Fran Smith
Honorable Mention
Editor Recognition
Cassandra Ordonio
The Guardsman/Fall 2016
Bethaney Lee
The Guardsman/Spring 2017
Tony Taylor
Etc. Magazine/Fall 2016
Sean Karlin
Etc. Magazine/Spring 2017