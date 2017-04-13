CCSF journalism students are big winners at state journalism convention

By Cassie Ordonio

City College’s journalism students captured 23 awards, including the coveted Pacesetter Award, Online General Excellence, and Magazine General Excellence at the annual Journalism Association of Community College (JACC) state convention held March 30 to April 1.

The three-day event held at Sacramento’s Double Tree Hilton Hotel hosted 372 students from 30 community colleges, some of which competed in On-The-Spot competitions, while others attend skill development workshops.

Additionally, conventioneers elected Guardsman Online Editor Gardenia Zuniga-Haro as their new JACC state student president.

Every Spring semester, JACC hosts an election to ensure student representation on its Board of Directors. A state student president and two regional student presidents are chosen. Michaela Payne from City College stepped down as NorCal president after a year of service.

“I was shocked,” Zuniga-Haro said. “I thought since it was April Fools they were probably joking, but when they confirmed it twice that I had won, that’s when it sunk in and I knew people believed in me.”

Zuniga-Haro is aiming to unite all community colleges by recruiting past community colleges who have been absent from JACC.

“Being on The Guardsman is all about being part of a team, a family,” Editor-in-Chief Bethany Lee said. “I can say from my experience in both that it was of no surprise to me that we did as well as we did at JACC. It was a well-deserved pat on the back for a team that pours their hearts into their work.”

The college’s award winners are as follow:

MAIL-IN

Feature Story

Adina Pernell

First Place

Opinion Story

Margaret Weir

Second Place

Illustration

Auryana Rodriguez

First Place

Informational Graphic

James Fanucchi & Nancy Chan

Honorable Mention

News Photo

James Fanucchi

Second Place

Photo Story/Essay

Gabirella Angotti-Jones

Second Place

Magazine News Feature/Non-Profile

Teddy Luther

Fourth Place

Magazine Profile

Tony Taylor

Honorable Mention

Magazine Photo

Santiago Mejia

First Place

Magazine Photo Story/Essay

Gabirela Reni

First Place

Steve Newman

Second Place

Magazine Cover Design

Prentice Sanders

Honorable Mention

Magazine Design Layout

Giulia Notari

Third Place

ON-THE-SPOT

Editorial Cartoon

Elizabeth Quip Johnson

Fourth Place

Elena Stuart

Honorable Mention

Sports Photo

James Fanucchi

First Place

Sports Writing

Robert Jalon

Honorable Mention

Feature Writing

Elizabeth Quip Johnson

First Place

Social Media

Karen Sanchez

Honorable Mention

Creative Portrait

Fran Smith

Honorable Mention

Editor Recognition

Cassandra Ordonio

The Guardsman/Fall 2016

Bethaney Lee

The Guardsman/Spring 2017

Tony Taylor

Etc. Magazine/Fall 2016

Sean Karlin

Etc. Magazine/Spring 2017