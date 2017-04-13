Our new State President, Gardenia Zuniga-Haro, after presenting the awards for JACC 2017. (Photo by James Fanucchi)
CCSF journalism students are big winners at state journalism convention

By Cassie Ordonio

 

 

City College’s journalism students captured 23 awards, including the coveted Pacesetter Award, Online General Excellence, and Magazine General Excellence at the annual Journalism Association of Community College (JACC) state convention held March 30 to April 1.

The three-day event held at Sacramento’s Double Tree Hilton Hotel hosted 372 students from 30 community colleges, some of which competed in On-The-Spot competitions, while others attend skill development workshops.

Additionally, conventioneers elected Guardsman Online Editor Gardenia Zuniga-Haro as their new JACC state student president.

Every Spring semester, JACC hosts an election to ensure student representation on its Board of Directors. A state student president and two regional student presidents are chosen.  Michaela Payne from City College stepped down as NorCal president after a year of service.  

“I was shocked,” Zuniga-Haro said. “I thought since it was April Fools they were probably joking, but when they confirmed it twice that I had won, that’s when it sunk in and I knew people believed in me.”

Zuniga-Haro is aiming to unite all community colleges by recruiting past community colleges who have been absent from JACC.

“Being on The Guardsman is all about being part of a team, a family,” Editor-in-Chief Bethany Lee said. “I can say from my experience in both that it was of no surprise to me that we did as well as we did at JACC. It was a well-deserved pat on the back for a team that pours their hearts into their work.”

The college’s award winners are as follow:

 

MAIL-IN

 

Feature Story

Adina Pernell

First Place

 

Opinion Story

Margaret Weir

Second Place

 

Illustration

Auryana Rodriguez

First Place

 

Informational Graphic

James Fanucchi & Nancy Chan

Honorable Mention

 

News Photo

James Fanucchi

Second Place

 

Photo Story/Essay

Gabirella Angotti-Jones

Second Place

 

Magazine News Feature/Non-Profile

Teddy Luther

Fourth Place

 

Magazine Profile

Tony Taylor

Honorable Mention

 

Magazine Photo

Santiago Mejia

First Place

Magazine Photo Story/Essay

Gabirela Reni

First Place

 

Steve Newman

Second Place

 

Magazine Cover Design

Prentice Sanders

Honorable Mention

 

Magazine Design Layout

Giulia Notari

Third Place

 

ON-THE-SPOT

 

Editorial Cartoon

Elizabeth Quip Johnson

Fourth Place

 

Elena Stuart

Honorable Mention

 

Sports Photo

James Fanucchi

First Place

 

Sports Writing

Robert Jalon

Honorable Mention

 

Feature Writing

Elizabeth Quip Johnson

First Place

 

Social Media

Karen Sanchez

Honorable Mention

 

Creative Portrait

Fran Smith

Honorable Mention

 

Editor Recognition

Cassandra Ordonio

The Guardsman/Fall 2016

 

Bethaney Lee

The Guardsman/Spring 2017

 

Tony Taylor

Etc. Magazine/Fall 2016

 

Sean Karlin

Etc. Magazine/Spring 2017

Elizabeth Quip Johnson, receiving her award for Feature writing. (Photo by Karen Sanchez)
Elizabeth Quip Johnson, receiving her award for Editorial Cartoon.  (Photo by Karen Sanchez)
The Guardsman Sport Editor, Robert Jalon celebrating his award for Sport Writing. (Photo Karen Sanchez)
