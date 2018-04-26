Warriors honor Rams during NBA playoff game

MEN’S BASKETBALL

By Julian Rodriguez

City College Men’s basketball team gets honored by NBA Champions Golden State Warriors during Monday’s Game 2 of their playoff game, for winning the California Community College Athletic Association championship.

This was the first time that the Men’s basketball team has been honored by the Warriors for the success that the Rams basketball team has had for the past couple of years.

The Warriors invited the Rams to watch the Warriors do their pregame shoot around, gave the Rams prime seats to watch the game as well.

Also the Warriors honored the Rams championship during halftime by throwing their accomplishment on the jumbo screen, and allowed the Rams to go on the court after the game to take team pictures, and be on the court all together one last time this year.

The Rams were humbled to be recognized by the Warriors during their championship run, and was the cherry on the top to their successful season.

Eddy Ionescu, Sophomore guard, from the Oakland area said “ It was a really humbling experience. To be able to be honored in my home area was a great feeling for my team and I.”

Eddy added, “ The overall experience was really fun. Being able to meet up with all my teammates one more time and be all together at an event was really cool.”

The Warriors are in the beginning of their push to win the NBA championship in back to back years, meaning that their pre game shoot out is usually closed off for just media, and family. For the Rams that meant something to them.

Eddy said, “ One thing that stood out to me in particular was how they let us watch them warm up sitting courtside. I think that probably was the highlight of the night for everyone besides getting acknowledged on the big screen.”

The Rams night was full of laughters, and smiles throughout the whole team. The men let loose and had a great time being together once again, appreciating that their hard work was being recognized by champions that they look up to.