City College police increasing awareness about breast cancer

By Kyle Roque

The City College Police Department (CCPD) has joined the Pink Patch Project, a public awareness campaign for breast cancer. City College is the third community college in the nation to join this cause, in addition to over 190 public safety agencies across the country.

The Pink Patch Project aims to draw attention to the fight against breast cancer, to educate the public about the benefits of early detection and to draw support for breast cancer research.

Participants of the campaign are raising funds for breast cancer research, treatment and education through the sales of Pink Patch Project items. Proceeds will go to AVON 39’s The Walk to End Breast Cancer, a two-day fundraiser where participants will be walking over 39 miles.

CCPD will be wearing pink patches on their uniform through the month of October as well as selling merchandise. If you would like a pink patch, please contact Officer Christian Cobar at ccobar@ccsf.edu.

For more information on AVON 39, visit www.avon39.org.