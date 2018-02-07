Start of the season: Rams drive home win 9-5 over Gavalin Eagles

By Julian Rodriguez

City College Rams overpowered the Gavalin Eagles 9-5 3 at home on Feb.03, with their explosive bats and strong performance from their ace pitcher Daniel Walsh.

The Rams bats came alive in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Robert Garcia was the first to drive in a run with a single up the middle, bringing in runner Garrison Baca for an RBI (Runs Batted In). A line drive out to right field from catcher Bobby Chu, scoring Matt Schivo. With two outs the Rams seemed to end the rally, but a wild pitch allowed for another run to score, ending the inning with five runs.

Walsh pitched an outstanding game throwing 114 pitches allowing only five runs. Each time Gavilan tried to get something going, Walsh was there to shut it down. He was pounding the strike zone, which allowed batters to make contact, but, thanks to timely defense, it didn’t lead to much.

Later in the fifth inning first-baseman Garrison Baca, ripped a triple into right center, scoring Jack Smith. Erik Wasserman would come to the plate and knock in Baca for the RBI, extending their lead to 7-0 going into the sixth inning.

The Rams defense would help when needed, with the infield turning two beautiful double plays, one of them started by third-baseman Matt Schivo to end the game 9-5.

First year Head Coach Mario Mendoza was impressed with the way that Walsh pitched and the teams overall performance.

“I always feel confident when Walsh’s on the mound, he’s our ace and is always going to keep us in the game,” Coach Mendoza said.

Despite the 2-4 start to the season, Coach Mendoza is hoping to compete in every game, and has aspirations of making the playoffs and start a winning culture here at City College.

“It’s our goal to make the playoffs and to do that we all have to put in hard work,” Coach Mendoza said.