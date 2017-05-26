THE 17TH ANNUAL CITY SHORTS STUDENT FILM FESTIVAL

Short Films Made by Passionate Student Filmmakers “Streaming The Future, Breaking The Reel”

The students, faculty, and staff of the Cinema Department at City College of San Francisco are happy to announce the 17th annual City Shorts Student Film Festival “Streaming The Future, Breaking The Reel.”

City Shorts stands out as one of most unique film festivals in the Bay Area. The festival is designed and executed by students enrolled in the Film Exhibition class and brings in a standing room only audience to the college’s 200 seat Historic Diego River Theater.

Experience the spirit of truly independent filmmaking. The City College of San Francisco’s Cinema Department nurtures talented filmmakers from the ground up, with a curriculum that rigorously covers theory to advanced cinematography and directing.

The culmination of this hands-on film exhibition class is clearly displayed as the students vote on, and select the best of the works submitted to this highly competitive competition. Students are supported in their efforts by noted members of the local film community, who come in to help jury the finalists.

WHEN: Thursday, May 11th, 2017

The evening begins with a reception with live music by The Flybys and refreshments at 6 PM. Screening of the winners begins at 7 PM followed by a short awards ceremony. Suggested donation $5.

WHERE: The Historic Diego Rivera Theatre, CCSF Ocean Campus, 50 Phelan Ave. Please visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityShorts

