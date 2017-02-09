25 cent increase frustrates many students

By Bayleigh Spurrier

For most college students public transportation is a convenient accessibility, but as of Jan. 1 the prices for transportation increased to $2.50 per ticket.

Currently, the University of San Francisco (USF) and San Francisco State University (SFSU) students have a successful agreement with Muni and Bart for registered passes for their students.

These college students have a discounted pass to allow them on public transportation to commute to their classes everyday. USF provides these passes for the Fall and Spring to undergraduate and graduate students.

The Muni class pass stickers are also offered to students. This allows students to show the driver of any Muni vehicle- buses, cable car, historic streetcar or the light rail train- to take unlimited rides around the city.

The Muni class pass stickers are available to purchase for USF students. During the fall and spring, each undergraduate who decides to pay the transportation fee, (Transportation fees are covered in the student’s tuition.) are eligible to receive a Muni pass per semester.

SFSU plan is to minimize the drive-alone auto trips and to decrease the traffic congestion. This is why San Francisco state offers various transit options for their students. One of those being the shuttle services.

For both the Fall and Spring semester, the shuttle services are free, although the shuttles are not in service over campus holidays, weekends or during the summer. Each shuttle stops in front of the numerous SFSU campus sites, during their routine schedules.

However, City College does not have an agreement with Bart or San Francisco Muni for discounted transportation or pass options.

Micah, a current student at City College said, “I spend about $18 a week riding on Bart.”

Jennifer M. said, “with Clipper I pay $91 a month and that’s the new rate recently applied this year. I think that’s really awesome for students but maybe that should also be offered for community college students as well since most students are from the East Bay and have to commute a long way, having free transportation can help.”

According to City College Vice Chancellor, Samuel Santos, the assistance of the Equity Funds and 600 transportation scholarships will continue to be distributed for the 2017 Spring semester.

The Equity program is focused toward students who have a GPA of 2.5, have met with their counselor to develop an educational plan, and are enrolled in at least nine units or more.

Samuel Santos said, “our next steps are to explore reaching agreements similar to USF and SF State.”