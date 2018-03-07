Women’s History Month Events

WED 3/7 • 12:00–2:00 pm

Smith Hall 103–104

Women’s Resource Center Open House

Celebrating the WRC legacy, building community and sharing her stories over a meal.

THURS 3/8 • 12:00–1:00 pm

Student Cafeteria

International Women’s Day Celebration

MON 3/12 • 6:00–7:30 pm

Rosenberg 305

Writing Sexuality in the Media: Who Has Control?

Who has control of how sexuality is portrayed in the media? Video clip screenings with discussion interspersed.

THURS 3/15 • 12:45–2:45 pm

Rosenberg 301

Immigrant Women Worker Power & Organizing

Join leaders from the California Domestic Workers Coalition in conversation.

THURS 3/15 • 6:00–9:00 pm

Mission Campus, Room 109

Birthright: a War Story (documentary film & discussion)

This feature-length documentary examines how women are being jailed, physically violated and even put at risk of dying as a radical movement tightens its grip across America to take control over women’s reproductive healthcare decisions.

TUES 3/20 • 6:00–9:00 pm

MUB 140

Terisa Siagatonu — Talanoa poet

Experience the work of award-winning queer Samoan womyn poet, activist, and arts educator.

WED 3/21 • 10:00 am–4:00 pm

Upper Level Student Union Lounge and Wellness 103

Intersecting Identities Conference — Seeing Your Roots Grow into Branches

This collaborative, student-led conference aims to build bridges among many different communities and promote understanding and acceptance by sharing stories and personal experiences of oppression.

WED 3/21 • 6:30–8:00 pm

Creative Arts 133

Avotcja and Modúpue

Poet, playwright and percussionist, Avotcja and her Jazz Ensemble Modúpue perform, addressing resilience in response to tragedy as recent as the devastation following hurricanes in Puerto Rico just months ago, and extending back to the origin of the African diaspora.

To see the full list of events go to: http://bit.ly/2CUW9eW