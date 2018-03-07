Women’s History Month Events
WED 3/7 • 12:00–2:00 pm
Smith Hall 103–104
Women’s Resource Center Open House
Celebrating the WRC legacy, building community and sharing her stories over a meal.
THURS 3/8 • 12:00–1:00 pm
Student Cafeteria
International Women’s Day Celebration
MON 3/12 • 6:00–7:30 pm
Rosenberg 305
Writing Sexuality in the Media: Who Has Control?
Who has control of how sexuality is portrayed in the media? Video clip screenings with discussion interspersed.
THURS 3/15 • 12:45–2:45 pm
Rosenberg 301
Immigrant Women Worker Power & Organizing
Join leaders from the California Domestic Workers Coalition in conversation.
THURS 3/15 • 6:00–9:00 pm
Mission Campus, Room 109
Birthright: a War Story (documentary film & discussion)
This feature-length documentary examines how women are being jailed, physically violated and even put at risk of dying as a radical movement tightens its grip across America to take control over women’s reproductive healthcare decisions.
TUES 3/20 • 6:00–9:00 pm
MUB 140
Terisa Siagatonu — Talanoa poet
Experience the work of award-winning queer Samoan womyn poet, activist, and arts educator.
WED 3/21 • 10:00 am–4:00 pm
Upper Level Student Union Lounge and Wellness 103
Intersecting Identities Conference — Seeing Your Roots Grow into Branches
This collaborative, student-led conference aims to build bridges among many different communities and promote understanding and acceptance by sharing stories and personal experiences of oppression.
WED 3/21 • 6:30–8:00 pm
Creative Arts 133
Avotcja and Modúpue
Poet, playwright and percussionist, Avotcja and her Jazz Ensemble Modúpue perform, addressing resilience in response to tragedy as recent as the devastation following hurricanes in Puerto Rico just months ago, and extending back to the origin of the African diaspora.
To see the full list of events go to: http://bit.ly/2CUW9eW