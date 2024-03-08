City College Hosts 17th Annual Mexica New Year Celebration

By Gracia Hernandez Rovelo

Ghernandez-rovelo@theguardsman.com

The 17th Annual Mexica New Year, or Aztec New Year, will be celebrated at City College of San Francisco’s Mission campus on Mar. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m.

This year’s celebration, hosted by Mazatzin Aztecayollazalli Acosta, will feature traditional dancers, food stands, and sales of traditional accessories. The event is free and open to the public.

Every year on March 12 or 12 Flint – Tekpatl, the Aztec New Year marks the beginning of the year according to the Aztec Calendar. The event aims to educate attendees about the significance of the Aztec Calendar, as well as the symbolism, traditions, and celebrations associated with this date.