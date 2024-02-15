City College’s Queer Resource Center is Hosting Monthly Pride Lunches

By Julia Chong

jchong@theguardsman.com

Baby burritos, games, and friendly faces- what better way to spend a Tuesday afternoon?

The Queer Resource Center, located in Cloud Hall 232, hosts a Pride Lunch on the last Tuesday of every month, from noon to 2 p.m. The event features games, music, queer community-building activities, and free food provided by La Corneta Taqueria.

“It’s a space to meet people like you, especially on a college campus that can be so isolating,” said Katie Dalla, Queer Resource Center Coordinator and CCSF graduate. “There’s not really a lot of hangout spaces here on campus, so it’s a place to do homework and talk with other students, not just about academics, but also other social things in the community.”

Pride Lunches were started by the last Queer Resource Center Coordinator, Juan Fernandez, to provide a safe environment for City College’s LGBTQ+ community. Dalla has carried forward its success, and since garnered both a group of regulars and newcomers.

“It’s nice to have a hot meal for the community once a month,” shared Dalla. “I hope to do more events like this, so we’re trying to get more programming.”

The lunch series will resume into the Spring 2024 term. The upcoming dates are Jan. 30, Feb. 27, Mar. 26, and Apr. 30.