Community Event Calendar: March

Graphic by Seamus Geoghegan.

March Community Calendar

Calendar arranged by Julia Chong.

March 4

FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop

Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271

Culinary Clash 2024, Team 1: Aimee Amparo & Fraulein De Luna

Support CCSF classmates at Luce – InterContinental San Francisco as they create their own menu and compete for honors and scholarships.

Time TBD at RSVP | Luce Restaurant, 888 Howard St. | RSVP

March 5

Workshop Wednesday’s: Resume & Cover Letters

All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred

March 6

Workshop Wednesday’s: Job Search Strategies & Application Support

All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred

March 11

Degree Works Workshop

Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB240 | RSVP

17th Annual Aztec Calendar Ceremony

Led by Mazatzin Aztekayollocali Acosta, the ceremony will honor the coming of 12 Flint!

4 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Mission Center, 22nd & Valencia

Culinary Clash 2024, Team 2: Luz Dayana Perez & Marybeth Gonzalez

Support CCSF classmates at Luce – InterContinental San Francisco as they create their own menu and compete for honors and scholarships.

Time TBD at RSVP | Luce Restaurant, 888 Howard St. | RSVP

March 12

FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop

Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271

Listen & Learn Series: MESA: Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement Program

Presented by the Office of Student Equity, workshops examine equity minded practices and strategies for student success.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

Partner Resource Days: Student Health Workshop

SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center welcomes all students monthly to meet with partner representatives for personal and educational needs.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127

Partner Resource Days: EOPS, Student Employment, and WuYee (Childcare)

SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center welcomes all students monthly to meet with partner representatives for personal and educational needs.

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127

Research Talk by Dr. Patsy Tito- Silenced by Grief: Mental Health in the Samoan Community

Part of 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140

March 13

Workshop Wednesday’s: Resume & Cover Letters

All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred

CCSF Information Session

Learn more about the academic opportunities at CCSF, as well as available resources.

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Virtual| RSVP

Vernal Equinox Star Party

CCSF’s Astronomy Department invites you to their March planetarium show and sky tour. Snack and drinks will be provided.

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE 4th Floor

March 14

LinkedIn Virtual Workshop

Hosted by Valerie Abaunza from CCSF’s Career Center, the workshop will train new and seasoned LinkedIn users for networking, job searching, and more.

12:30 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

March 15

Leadership Fireside Chat 2024 with Amy Sueyoshi, PhD, MBA – Provost & VP of Academic Affairs at SFSU

Students are invited to an ongoing series, showcasing leadership in action from effective leaders across multiple industries.

4 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

March 18

Culinary Clash 2024, Team 3: Aimee Chau & Michael Nangca

Support CCSF classmates at Luce – InterContinental San Francisco as they create their own menu and compete for honors and scholarships.

Time TBD at RSVP | Luce Restaurant, 888 Howard St. | RSVP

March 19

Financial Wellness Workshop: Avoid Scams- Keep $ Secure

Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.

1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 or Virtual | RSVP

Accenture Apprenticeship Information Session

Learn more about how you can jump-start your tech career with Accenture’s yearlong paid apprenticeship.

1 p.m. | Virtual, Zoom Link

March 20

Workshop Wednesday’s: Handshake & Linkedin

All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred

Favorite Lecture Series: Stephanie Robison

Opposites Attract: Carving Stone and Needle Felting Wool with Stephanie Robison, CCSF Art Department Chair

12 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

Healthy Relationship Recipes with Project Survive

Part of 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”

3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Virtual

March 21

FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop

Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271

Equity Talks Speaker Series: Dr. Veronica Gerace

Join the Office of Student Equity for “You’re The Wrong Person For The Key,” exploring student-partnership solutions.

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Virtual, RSVP

Everything for Everyone: Author Talk with Eman Abdelhadi & M.E. O’Brien

Part of the One College, On Book initiative and 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”

3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140

March 22

Degree Works Workshop

Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

March 25

FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop

Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271

Project Survive: Healthy Relationships & Healthy Conflict

Part of 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Ocean Campus, WRC104A

March 26

Degree Works Workshop

Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB240 | RSVP

Listen & Learn Series: TRIO/Writing Success Project

Presented by the Office of Student Equity, workshops examine equity minded practices and strategies for student success.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

Race, Place, & Space: San Francisco Cultural Districts- 14th Annual Talanoa Series

Part of 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140

March 27

Pasefika Women Wavemakers: Village Conversations Honoring Our Women

Part of 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Chan Zuckerberg Institute, 801 Jefferson Ave. or Virtual, Zoom Link

Workshop Wednesday’s: Interview Strategies & Mock Interview Practice

All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred

Women’s Resource Center Open House: 30th Anniversary of the WRC

Part of 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Ocean Campus, WRC104A

Construction Management & Engineering Mixer

Students are invited to connect with employers in engineering and construction management.

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Mission Center, Rooms 107-109 | RSVP

March 28

Career Fair

CCSF’s Career Center presents a virtual Career Fair where students have the opportunity to network with employers, recruiters, and company representatives.

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

March 29

Leadership Fireside Chat 2024 with Shelly Valenton- Deputy General Manager/CEO, Sacramento Regional Transit District

Students are invited to an ongoing series, showcasing leadership in action from effective leaders across multiple industries.

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP

Closing Reception of David Bacon’s “One Job Should Be Enough”

Join CCSF’s Journalism and Labor Studies Department in honoring the work of David Bacon, Photojournalist and Author.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Ocean Campus, BNGL615

American Indian Cultural District: Annual Town Hall & Fourth Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate with Native singers and dancers, as well as learn more about local Native initiatives and upcoming community vision gatherings!

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | The Lab, 2948 16th St. | RSVP

March 31

Film Screening: Medicine Women

Meet Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first Native American doctor, and the women who follow in her footsteps.

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Koret Auditorium at SFPL Main Library, 100 Larkin St.

Just Jess

Enjoy food and drinks while Jess Oledan, CCSF student, vocalist, and guitarist, and Jacob Oledan, guitarist, perform acoustic melodic tunes.

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Ocean Ale House, 1314 Ocean Ave.