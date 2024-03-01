Community Event Calendar: March

Graphic by Seamus Geoghegan.
March Community Calendar
Calendar arranged by Julia Chong.
March 4
FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop
Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271
Culinary Clash 2024, Team 1: Aimee Amparo & Fraulein De Luna
Support CCSF classmates at Luce – InterContinental San Francisco as they create their own menu and compete for honors and scholarships.
Time TBD at RSVP | Luce Restaurant, 888 Howard St. | RSVP
March 5
Workshop Wednesday’s: Resume & Cover Letters
All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred
March 6
Workshop Wednesday’s: Job Search Strategies & Application Support
All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred
March 11
Degree Works Workshop
Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB240 | RSVP
17th Annual Aztec Calendar Ceremony
Led by Mazatzin Aztekayollocali Acosta, the ceremony will honor the coming of 12 Flint!
4 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Mission Center, 22nd & Valencia
Culinary Clash 2024, Team 2: Luz Dayana Perez & Marybeth Gonzalez
Support CCSF classmates at Luce – InterContinental San Francisco as they create their own menu and compete for honors and scholarships.
Time TBD at RSVP | Luce Restaurant, 888 Howard St. | RSVP
March 12
FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop
Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271
Listen & Learn Series: MESA: Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement Program
Presented by the Office of Student Equity, workshops examine equity minded practices and strategies for student success.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
Partner Resource Days: Student Health Workshop
SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center welcomes all students monthly to meet with partner representatives for personal and educational needs.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127
Partner Resource Days: EOPS, Student Employment, and WuYee (Childcare)
SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center welcomes all students monthly to meet with partner representatives for personal and educational needs.
1 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127
Research Talk by Dr. Patsy Tito- Silenced by Grief: Mental Health in the Samoan Community
Part of 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140
March 13
Workshop Wednesday’s: Resume & Cover Letters
All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred
CCSF Information Session
Learn more about the academic opportunities at CCSF, as well as available resources.
4 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Virtual| RSVP
Vernal Equinox Star Party
CCSF’s Astronomy Department invites you to their March planetarium show and sky tour. Snack and drinks will be provided.
7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE 4th Floor
March 14
LinkedIn Virtual Workshop
Hosted by Valerie Abaunza from CCSF’s Career Center, the workshop will train new and seasoned LinkedIn users for networking, job searching, and more.
12:30 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
March 15
Leadership Fireside Chat 2024 with Amy Sueyoshi, PhD, MBA – Provost & VP of Academic Affairs at SFSU
Students are invited to an ongoing series, showcasing leadership in action from effective leaders across multiple industries.
4 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
March 18
Culinary Clash 2024, Team 3: Aimee Chau & Michael Nangca
Support CCSF classmates at Luce – InterContinental San Francisco as they create their own menu and compete for honors and scholarships.
Time TBD at RSVP | Luce Restaurant, 888 Howard St. | RSVP
March 19
Financial Wellness Workshop: Avoid Scams- Keep $ Secure
Join SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center, Veronica Dangerfield, and Peggy Wyman for financial wellness workshops designed with students in mind.
1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 or Virtual | RSVP
Accenture Apprenticeship Information Session
Learn more about how you can jump-start your tech career with Accenture’s yearlong paid apprenticeship.
1 p.m. | Virtual, Zoom Link
March 20
Workshop Wednesday’s: Handshake & Linkedin
All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred
Favorite Lecture Series: Stephanie Robison
Opposites Attract: Carving Stone and Needle Felting Wool with Stephanie Robison, CCSF Art Department Chair
12 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
Healthy Relationship Recipes with Project Survive
Part of 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”
3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Virtual
March 21
FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop
Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271
Equity Talks Speaker Series: Dr. Veronica Gerace
Join the Office of Student Equity for “You’re The Wrong Person For The Key,” exploring student-partnership solutions.
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Virtual, RSVP
Everything for Everyone: Author Talk with Eman Abdelhadi & M.E. O’Brien
Part of the One College, On Book initiative and 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”
3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140
March 22
Degree Works Workshop
Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
March 25
FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshop
Receive assistance on the newly designed FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2 deadline.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB271
Project Survive: Healthy Relationships & Healthy Conflict
Part of 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”
2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Ocean Campus, WRC104A
March 26
Degree Works Workshop
Learn about CCSF’s new Program Audit and Education Plan System with CCSF’s Completion Center. Free pizza and drinks provided.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB240 | RSVP
Listen & Learn Series: TRIO/Writing Success Project
Presented by the Office of Student Equity, workshops examine equity minded practices and strategies for student success.
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
Race, Place, & Space: San Francisco Cultural Districts- 14th Annual Talanoa Series
Part of 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”
5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140
March 27
Pasefika Women Wavemakers: Village Conversations Honoring Our Women
Part of 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Chan Zuckerberg Institute, 801 Jefferson Ave. or Virtual, Zoom Link
Workshop Wednesday’s: Interview Strategies & Mock Interview Practice
All students are invited to connect with SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center’s Employment Specialist.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, SCIE127 | Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP preferred
Women’s Resource Center Open House: 30th Anniversary of the WRC
Part of 2024 Women’s History Month Theme: “Our Bodies, Our Stories.”
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Ocean Campus, WRC104A
Construction Management & Engineering Mixer
Students are invited to connect with employers in engineering and construction management.
4 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Mission Center, Rooms 107-109 | RSVP
March 28
Career Fair
CCSF’s Career Center presents a virtual Career Fair where students have the opportunity to network with employers, recruiters, and company representatives.
1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
March 29
Leadership Fireside Chat 2024 with Shelly Valenton- Deputy General Manager/CEO, Sacramento Regional Transit District
Students are invited to an ongoing series, showcasing leadership in action from effective leaders across multiple industries.
4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Virtual | RSVP
Closing Reception of David Bacon’s “One Job Should Be Enough”
Join CCSF’s Journalism and Labor Studies Department in honoring the work of David Bacon, Photojournalist and Author.
5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Ocean Campus, BNGL615
American Indian Cultural District: Annual Town Hall & Fourth Anniversary Celebration
Celebrate with Native singers and dancers, as well as learn more about local Native initiatives and upcoming community vision gatherings!
5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | The Lab, 2948 16th St. | RSVP
March 31
Film Screening: Medicine Women
Meet Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first Native American doctor, and the women who follow in her footsteps.
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Koret Auditorium at SFPL Main Library, 100 Larkin St.
Just Jess
Enjoy food and drinks while Jess Oledan, CCSF student, vocalist, and guitarist, and Jacob Oledan, guitarist, perform acoustic melodic tunes.
2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Ocean Ale House, 1314 Ocean Ave.
