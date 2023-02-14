Rams Continue March Toward State Title with 14-Game Win Streak

By Onyx Hunter

onyxhunter@gmail.com

The men’s Rams basketball team continued their success in the young season at home with a 94-74 win on January 25 against the Foothill College Owls and a 97-82 win over the Las Positas Hawks on January 27.

The Rams extended their win streak to 14 and bolstered their conference record to 8-0. In overall play, the Rams are 20-2.

In the Foothill game, City College kept the Eagles at bay and never relinquished its double-digit lead.

City College’s fast-paced play and precision shooting, as well as three-point shooting by Kadeem Nelson (2), Nathan Illunga (44) and CJ Hardy (0) seemed to trouble the Owls all night. With a 20- point lead into the second half, Rams reserves took over and got plenty of playing time on court.

With almost every Ram player contributing to the offensive attack, the night’s point leaders were Te’Jon Sawyer (32) with 15, Mezziah Oakman (34) with 13, and Hardy with 13.

The Eagles tried to match the Rams scoring punch with its own two-person scoring machine, but it was not enough. The Eagles were led by Alijah Washington (15) with 27 points and Jaylin Leslie with 16.

Against Las Positas, the Rams’ aggressive play constantly kept the Hawks with a mindset to survive the Rams run, but it was challenging. The periodic scoring bursts that included spitfire scoring layups prevented the Eagles from securing the lead at any point in the game.

The Rams opened the second half with three three-point scoring plays, coupled with strong defense, would set the tempo of the game. With 10-minutes left in the game the Rams opened up a 20-point lead at 77-57. From then on it was catchup play for the Owls, but it would never be enough.

Scoring leaders for the Rams were Mezziah Oakman (34) with 20 points, Jamir Thomas (11) with 18, and EJ Neal with 17.

The game also earned the Rams their 68th straight Coast North Conference win.

Meanwhile, CCSF looks to capture its 12th consecutive Coast Conference championship. With an average of 97.6 points per game, that possibility certainly looks promising.

The next home games for the Rams on the Brad Duggan Court are Feb. 3 against Skyline, Feb. 10 against San Mateo, and Feb. 15 against Ohlone. Tip-off time is 7 p.m.