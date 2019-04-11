Thursday, April 11, 2019
The Guardsman
Bay Area joins in Youth Climate Strike

By Sarah Berjan

sberjan@mail.ccsf.edu

 

Hundreds of high school and middle school students in the Bay Area joined others around the world in walking out of class Friday, March 14 to demand action against climate change. The walkout, which began at the San Francisco Federal Building and continued out in Union Square, is all an effort to pressure legislation to take action against the Man-Made effects on climate change, and advocate against environmental issues. Through their colorful signs that read ‘Youth vs Apocalypse”, and “Green New Deal”, these individuals hope to have their voices heard by lawmakers like Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Dianne Feinstein. In February, Feinstein was at the center of the Green New Deal debate when a group of Bay Area students confronted her on the ambitious Democratic-led plan to shift the U.S. economy from fossil fuels to renewable sources.

 

Corey, protester from Francis Drake High School , holds a student made paper mache globe while en route to union scare to urge lawmakers to vote yes on the Green Deal on March 14, 2019. Photo By Sarah Berjan/The Guardsman

 

