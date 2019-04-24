The Joy of Painting and Culinary Art; Students host Bob Ross themed event

by Lisa Martin

Culinary arts students in Barbara Haimes’ Introduction to Event and Meeting Planning Class hosted a peaceful evening of painting and dining at Ocean Campus just before spring break.

The class teaches culinary arts students how to plan an event from concept to completion. As part of their coursework, students host affordable events throughout the semester. This particular function was managed by students David Anderson, Kassandra Chavarri, Asyeli Bolat and Tari Dunlap.

Chavarri and Anderson came up with the idea because it “just seemed like a fun event to do.” Anderson often goes to paint night events with his wife and said that Chavarri also loves to paint.

Each person attending was provided with a small canvas, paint and paint brushes. Brianna “Ross” Bernier showed them how to paint a scene of mountains emerging from a sun-dappled ocean bordered by two trees.

Despite following the same directions, the unique touch of each participant was obvious in the final paintings.

While painting, guests snacked on a charcuterie spread of cheeses, bread and meats cured by student chefs. Oreo cheesecake bites and cookies were provided for dessert.

For ambiance, manager Bolat created colorful bouquets of origami flowers and Chef Aaron Ogden, who teaches in the culinary arts program, displayed several personal paintings of tranquil landscapes.

According to Anderson, the event “maxed out” RSVPs for its 30 available spots.

At the end of the evening participants posed with their finished paintings for photographs before leaving with their new artworks. Student Martley Paronda mentioned that it was a really relaxing way to kick off spring break.

Haimes praised her students’ efforts to create “a really lovely, calm vibe” and said she was honored to work with people who knew what they were doing.