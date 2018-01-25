Hammering out the details

By Bethaney Lee

Advanced carpentry student may become the department’s next instructor

Sawdust wafted through the air and settled inside Classroom 257. The carpentry department located at City College’s Evans Campus has seen a few changes last year and has another round of changes in full swing. Carpentry instructor for advanced craftsmen, Raymond Cash, was hired in 2015 and currently teaches a student who he said may become the next instructor for the beginning City College carpentry class. Currently, John McNees, teaches the beginning carpentry class, but come Fall of 2018 City College student and carpentry professional, Tim O’Mahoney, may be the one handing out the safety glasses. McNees is retiring in June leaving the job available, a position that Cash said must be given to someone who is good with their hands – someone like O’Mahoney.