Community Event Calendar: February

February Community Calendar
February 5
Spring 2024 Health & Safety Career Fair
Explore the different internships and job opportunities offered in the Health & Safety sector.
11 a.m. – 1 .p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140
Spring FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshops
Get assistance on the new FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2nd Deadline.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | MUB271
CCSF Campus Tour
Join CCSF for a campus tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.
11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall
Chipotle Fundraiser for CCSF Entrepreneurship Club
33% of all event sales will be donated. To contribute, pick up a flyer/coupon around campus or use code 3GQM8ZQ.
4 p.m – 8 p.m | 3251 20th Ave
February 6
Problem-Solving Intro Workshop 2 and American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges (AMATYC) Math Contest with Jamey Bass.
Learn more about the upcoming math contest and try practice problems to prepare.
12 p.m. -1 p.m. | BATL711
Lunch with Friends
Come connect and have lunch with other international students. Look for the table with the International Students Inc. logo.
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Cafeteria
14th Annual Talanoa Series: Belonging, Resilience, and Tenacity: Finding a place in and for Philippine/Filipinx Studies in the American Education System
Come share and connect regarding stories, topics, and issues that shape indigenous Pacific Islander communities.
5 p.m. -8 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140
February 7
CCSF Campus Tour
Join CCSF for a campus tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.
11:30am | Front of Science Hall
Networking Essentials
Learn about what networking is and isn’t, its barriers and how to overcome them, and the how-to’s step by step.
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Virtual, RSVP at https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tlnyurl.com/wfwrsvp&sa=D&source=calendar&ust=170657 8653642455&usg=AOvVaw20uHncz6omZhAhqKP3K0lR
February 8
CCSF Evans Center Open House
Learn more about the Career Technical Educational programs offered by our Evans Center. The Open House will feature tours, employers, and food.
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Evans Center, 1400 Evans Avenue
CCSF Information Session (In-person)
Learn more about academic opportunities at CCSF.
4 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Ocean Campus, RSVP at https://www.ccsf.edu/student-services/outreach-recruitment/information-session-sign-form
February 12
Problem-Solving Intro Workshop 3 and American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges (AMATYC) Math Contest with Mike Greenberg
Learn more about the upcoming math contest and try practice problems to prepare.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Zoom, https://ccsf-edu.zoom.us/j/6601873474#success
CCSF Campus Tour
Join CCSF for a campus tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.
11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall
February 13
Associated Students Council of Ocean Campus Unity Day
Explore student clubs, resource centers, and opportunities that CCSF has to offer. There will also be free food and prizes.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Amphitheatre. *If it rains, meet at the Cafeteria.
Spring FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshops
Get assistance on the new FAFSA or DREAM Act before April 2nd Deadline.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | MUB271
February 14
Resumes and Cover Letters Workshop
Learn more about the best practices for resumes and cover letters.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Science 127
CCSF Campus Tour
Join CCSF for a campus and book tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.
11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall
February 15
CCSF Information Session (Virtual)
Learn more about academic opportunities at CCSF.
4 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Virtual, RSVP at https://www.ccsf.edu/student-services/outreach-recruitment/information-session-sign-form
February 19
CCSF Campus Tour
Join CCSF for a campus and book tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.
11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall
February 21
Spring FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshops
Get assistance on the new FAFSA or DREAM Act before April 2nd Deadline.
11 a.m. -3 p.m. | MUB271
CCSF Campus Tour
Join CCSF for a campus and book tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.
11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall
Resume Essentials – AZ
Does your resume need refreshing? Learn more about the resume do’s and don’ts.
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Location TBD, RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/wfwrsvp
February 22
Problem-Solving Intro Workshop 3 and American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges (AMATYC) Math Contest with Sean Nguyen
Learn more about the upcoming math contest and try practice problems to prepare.
3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Zoom, https://ccsf-edu.zoom.us/j/6601873474#success
February 23
Movie Night hosted by San Francisco Community Fellowship and International Students Inc. Join CCSF for a fun movie night, featuring inspiring movies.
6:30 p.m. | 1195 Geneva Ave, RSVP before Friday 12pm at sfcf.org
February 26
CCSF Campus Tour
Join CCSF for a campus and book tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.
11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall
February 27
Pride Lunch
Join the Queer Resource Center for free lunch, games, and queer community-building activities.
12pm-2pm | Cloud Hall 232
February 28
Interview Strategies and Mock Interview Practice
Learn essential interview strategies, common questions, and how you can set yourself up for success.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Science Hall 127 or Virtually, RSVP at https://www.google.com/url?q=https://ccsf-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckfuuoqjwvGNXCkQ 7BacDsmbQNx-mHwoR_%23/registration&sa=D&source=calendar&ust=1706578654379293&u sg=AOvVaw23OkPNEB3SlybhzJRt5fkd
CCSF Campus Tour
Join CCSF for a campus and book tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.
11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall
February 29
Spring FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshops
Get assistance on the new FAFSA or DREAM Act before April 2nd Deadline.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | MUB271
American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges (AMATYC) Student Math League Contest
Test your skills in the nationwide community college Student Math League Contest. Students will have the opportunity to win cash prizes and scholarships.
4 p.m. – 5 p.m. | BATL 77
