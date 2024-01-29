Student Assaulted During First Week of Classes at Mission Campus

By Seamus Geoghegan

A student was assaulted on Wednesday, Jan. 17. at approximately 6:10 p.m., during the first week of instruction at Mission campus. The suspect, Gavin Vincent Yuille, is still at large.

The assault took place in a classroom on the second floor of the Bartlett building. According to an email sent out by Police Chief Mario Vasquez, Yuille is not a student at City College. No information has been given about the victim at this time.

Police Chief Vasquez’s email also included Yuille’s description, photo, and a list of prevention tips. Campus police refused to provide any further information.

Dr. Gregoria N. Cahill, dean of Mission Campus, issued a statement over email to faculty reassuring them that the campus is safe.

“In light of this incident, the district police department is taking proactive measures, and we have campus police at our Mission Center every day and night while classes are in session,” said Cahill. “Rest assured, we are committed to creating a secure environment for everyone.”

If you have any information regarding the assault, contact the campus police department at 415-239-3200.