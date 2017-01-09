Latest News

Community organizers march from 24th and Mission St to 22 and Mission St on Nov. 2, 2016 in opposition of Propositions P, Q, U and R. (Photo by Cassie Ordonio/The Guardsman)
Chants for housing rights drummed through Mission District

More than 100 protesters marched from BART’s 24th St. Mission Station to the intersection of 22nd and Mission Street, demonstrating their aversion to controversial San Francisco propositions that would remove homeless encampments and increase rent across the city.

