Rams suffer tough loss to Laney in Bowl Game
In their final game of the season the Rams lost to Laney in the San Francisco Community College Bowl. Both teams featured high powered offenses that made for a fun spectacle.Read more
In their final game of the season the Rams lost to Laney in the San Francisco Community College Bowl. Both teams featured high powered offenses that made for a fun spectacle.Read more
International artist Elender Wall, a former City College student and daughter of faculty members David and Ellen Wall, died in Berlin on Nov. 15 due to complications from thyroid cancer.Read more
The government orders Standing Rock to stand down and SFPD happenings.Read more
Events calendar for the month of DecemberRead more
Adina Pernell is a reiki master, energy worker, crystal healer, massage therapist and student of the esoteric. Adina uses “The Druid Animal Oracle” tarot deck created by Philip and Stephanie Carr-Gomm, which features original illustrations by Bill Worthington.Read more
Hillary Clinton’s 1.5 percent lead in the national popular vote against Donald Trump is greater than any American president who has lost an election since 1876. However, it pales in comparison to her dominant popularity according to a survey taken by 129 City College students.Read more
I am far from a political person, but 2016 has proven to be a game-changer following Hillary Clinton’s staggering defeat to Donald Trump.Read more
A review of which propositions passed, which didn’t, and what it means for San Francisco.Read more
Congresswoman Jackie Speier reaffirmed her commitment to the City College community on Nov. 28 as its accrediting body’s final judgement looms.Read more
Gaps between classes at City College leave students longing for a quiet, beautiful place to relax. While the ornamental garden rarely comes to mind, it is known as a hidden gem at Ocean Campus.Read more
The City College Gamers Gathering hosts an intimate gaming experience that bonds old and new gamers through friendly rivalries and spontaneous alliances.Read more
It was a rough start of the season for the Rams, who lost 18-13 to Laney across the Bay in Oakland. But at the season’s end on the noon of Dec. 3, they will have a chance to avenge that loss in the San Francisco Community College Bowl.Read more
More than 100 protesters marched from BART’s 24th St. Mission Station to the intersection of 22nd and Mission Street, demonstrating their aversion to controversial San Francisco propositions that would remove homeless encampments and increase rent across the city.Read more