COYOTE SAFETY TIPS
What should I do you if I see a coyote on campus?
- Coyotes are usually skittish around humans and typically try to avoid people whenever possible. If you encounter A coyote:
- Never see coyotes or leave food outside. Secure trash can’s and keep bird eaters out of reach.
- Never attempt to tame a coyote.
- Do you not turn your back on a coyote or runaway from a coyote.
- If approached, make loud noises and make yourself look big. If this fails, throw rocks or other objects.
- Always keep yourself between the coyote and small children.
- Don’t feed other animals that coyotes play upon. This includes birds, cats, and squirrels.
- Notified campus public safety of the coyote sighting.